Cincinnati, OH

Experts heavily favoring Bengals over Jets in Week 3

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
Perhaps the folks over at NFL Pick Watch either still aren’t fully in on the Jets or believe the Bengals have just been dealing with a stretch of bad luck over the first two weeks of the season. Either way, a vast majority of the picks are siding with the Bengals to get their first win of the season.

For the third straight week, less than 10% of the votes at NFL Pick Watch are taking the Jets. Just 9% think the Jets will get to 2-1 with a win over the 0-2 Bengals, who have lost both games this season on a last-second field, first to the Steelers in overtime in Week 1 and then last week against the Cowboys.

A third of the pickers are taking the Jets +6 against the spread. The Jets are 1-1 so far this season against the spread, having won as an underdog last week against the Browns.

