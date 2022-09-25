Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Auburn set for key district matchup with Lincoln Christian
(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened district play this past Friday evening with a 27-16 win over Raymond Central. “It was an absolute battle,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Raymond played a really good game and kept it contested the whole way through. We had to battle back from quite a few things, and there are things we want to clean up moving forward. But I’m really proud of how the guys fought together, handled adversity and bounced back from those things that didn’t break (our way).”
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert. Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days.
kmaland.com
Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
kmaland.com
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
kmaland.com
Sidney, East Mills dominant in Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals
(Sidney) -- Two sweeps made for a quick night at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals Tuesday, as East Mills (24-7) blew past Stanton (18-6) and Sidney (24-5) routed Fremont-Mills (6-19). East Mills vs. Stanton. The first match featured the No. 2 seed Stanton Viqueens against the No. 3 seed...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls XC (9/27): Harlan, Sonderman, Dunkin add wins
(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lindsey Sonderman and Rylee Dunkin were champions in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday. The Harlan girls and Lindsey Sonderman claimed championship in Denison. Sonderman ran a 19:23.84 to win the individual race. The Cyclones scored 55 points to win by seven over Logan-Magnolia. Denison-Schleswig added 88 in third.
kmaland.com
Mount Ayr readies for road trip to much-improved St. Albert
(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week. The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week. "I like that...
kmaland.com
Treynor looks to carry momentum into critical showdown with Underwood
(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0). The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday. “Our focus...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
kmaland.com
Sidney alum Jorgenson named ARC XC Runner of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson has been honored as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Jorgenson was 12th out of 400 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota this past weekend, running a 25:54.1 8k. View the complete release from...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (9/27): Woodbine, Bendgen, Carcamo claim championships
(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Landon Bendgen won in Denison, Central Decatur's Vincent Carcamo ran to a win at Clarke and more from KMAland boys cross country on Tuesday. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen kept his strong season going with a championship run in Denison. The Tigers junior ran 16:16.09 to claim the individual title over a strong field that had five runners under 17 minutes.
kmaland.com
Tri-Center eyeing postseason push with big stretch looming
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football is in the thick of the playoff picture with an important three-game stretch to end the regular season. The Trojans currently sit at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 8, thanks to a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning. "I feel like we controlled the line...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
kmaland.com
Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
