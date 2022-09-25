ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4

The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Stanberry looks for third straight win, upset of No. 1 North Andrew

(Stanberry) -- Stanberry begins the toughest part of their schedule on Friday evening when they travel to Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew. The Bulldogs (3-2) have won their last two games in dominant fashion after dropping matchups with Albany and King City in the season’s second and third games.
STANBERRY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days

Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries

(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
SHENANDOAH, IA
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
EMERSON, IA
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The American Red Cross is delaying the departure of a group of volunteers from Missouri to help with Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida. Severa Emergency Response Vehicles were set to leave this morning (Wednesday) from locations in Missouri and Arkansas, but that’s on hold while Red Cross officials work out new safe prepositioning routes. As of Three A-M Central Time, Hurricane Ian is about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. Now a Category Three hurricane, Ian could grow to a Category Four. Other Missouri teams are currently deployed to help those affected by disasters including the hurricane in Puerto Rico, typhoon in Alaska, and the wildfires on the West Coast.
MISSOURI STATE

