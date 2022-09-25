Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Yardbarker
QB Adrian Martinez's performance at Kansas State highlights Scott Frost's failures at Nebraska
In a 41-34 upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska under Scott Frost, accounted for all five Wildcats touchdowns. He totaled 234 yards passing and 148 rushing. Martinez's stellar performance not only helped propel Kansas State into the Associated Press Top...
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4
The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Stanberry looks for third straight win, upset of No. 1 North Andrew
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry begins the toughest part of their schedule on Friday evening when they travel to Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew. The Bulldogs (3-2) have won their last two games in dominant fashion after dropping matchups with Albany and King City in the season’s second and third games.
Nebraska continuing to change ahead of tilt with Indiana
One of the least-played matchups in the Big Ten is scheduled for Saturday night when Nebraska hosts Indiana in Lincoln,
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Sidney, East Mills dominant in Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals
(Sidney) -- Two sweeps made for a quick night at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals Tuesday, as East Mills (24-7) blew past Stanton (18-6) and Sidney (24-5) routed Fremont-Mills (6-19). East Mills vs. Stanton. The first match featured the No. 2 seed Stanton Viqueens against the No. 3 seed...
kfornow.com
Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days
Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
KETV.com
Serving Up Success: DC West volleyball player becomes program's first D-I commit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Nora Wurtz is an opponent's worst nightmare. The 6'4" junior middle blocker has put up impressive numbers at Douglas County West all season. That progress paid off and landed her a scholarship offer to play collegiately in Omaha, an opportunity Wurtz had no intention of passing up.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
kmaland.com
Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(Tama, IA) -- The driver of a semi had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The American Red Cross is delaying the departure of a group of volunteers from Missouri to help with Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida. Severa Emergency Response Vehicles were set to leave this morning (Wednesday) from locations in Missouri and Arkansas, but that’s on hold while Red Cross officials work out new safe prepositioning routes. As of Three A-M Central Time, Hurricane Ian is about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. Now a Category Three hurricane, Ian could grow to a Category Four. Other Missouri teams are currently deployed to help those affected by disasters including the hurricane in Puerto Rico, typhoon in Alaska, and the wildfires on the West Coast.
Comments / 0