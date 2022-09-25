Read full article on original website
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston's five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title,...
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro is used to being in position to walk off games. Just not with a walk-off walk. Alfaro drew a bases-loaded free pass from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player
The Washington Wizards have signed Devon Dotson, who played for the Chicago Bulls last season.
Tampa Bay Lightning using Cup loss as motivation to win
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay isn’t content with being one of the NHL’s best teams. Three months after falling short in a bid to become the first NHL club in 40 years to win three straight Stanley Cup titles, the Lightning entered training camp eager to begin the quest to reclaim the crown they relinquished to the Colorado Avalanche.
Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild
The Arizona Coyotes labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings
Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran
The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season. Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists. The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists. Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.
