Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs

LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...

