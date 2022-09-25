Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU football ranked seventh after drubbing of New Mexico
LSU football has gotten off to a 3-1 start to the season. Many didn’t know what to expect of the Tigers coming into the year, but recent victories have reassured the faithful in Baton Rouge that their team is in safe hands with Brian Kelly. The Notre Dame legend...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs
LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU
Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
NOLA.com
LSU earns rare recognition for cybersecurity from NSA, only the 21st university to do so
The federal agency tasked with protecting America from hackers has awarded LSU an elite designation that positions it among the premier universities for cybersecurity in the country. LSU announced Monday that the National Security Agency named it a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO. Now one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
Comments / 0