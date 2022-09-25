Read full article on original website
Rose Mae Bogan Millikan
Mrs Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday the 24th of September after a short illness. Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1937 to the late Mr Herman and Mrs Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida. She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas...
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview
This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Tuesday morning Hurricane Ian update | Now a Cat 3
The Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, National Hurricane Center (NHC) 5 AM report on Hurricane Ian has it as a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds at 125 mph. The track has shifted more to the east putting the central gulf coast of Florida in the Bullseye. Ian is moving to the north at 12 mph.
VIDEO: Georgia String Bands Tunes & Songs of the 1920’s at BCHS meeting
String musicians James Pittman and Joe Nelson performed Georgia String bands Tunes & Songs of the 1920’s at the monthly meeting of the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) Monday, September 26, 2022. Over 90 members attended the meeting held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. A delicious bbq lunch...
Peggy Anne Moore
Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
Ella Marie Sanders Mason
Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935 in Pembroke, GA to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman. She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.
Johnnie Lee Reed Jr.
Mr. Johnnie Lee Reed, Jr. age 71, passed away, Sunday September 18, 2022, at the Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia. The native of Bulloch County resided in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of the late Johnnie Lee Reed, Sr. and Thelma Thomas Reed. John affectionately known as “Boone” by...
Chancellor Sonny Perdue to headline EGSC Vision Series
East Georgia State College (EGSC) is excited to announce the return of the Vision Series! University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue will be the speaker for the event. EGSC faculty, staff, students, and the community are invited to attend Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. in the Luck Flanders...
Sharon Davis
Mrs. Sharon Davis, age 69, died on Tuesday, September 20th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Sharon was born in Metter, GA on October 21st 1952 to the late Harold T. Davis and Mildred Youmans Davis. She graduated from Metter High School and afterwards, attended a business college in Wilmington, NC before starting her career in human resources.
Grice Connect Activates Hurricane Watch for TS Ian
Grice Connect has activated our Hurricane Watch plan for tropical storm IAN. We will increase weather and hurricane monitoring and coverage over the next week. We will provide immediate updates as conditions change. Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert on Sunday, September 25, 2022...
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
