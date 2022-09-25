ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Razorbacks looking to disrupt Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

When the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend, they’ll face a unique challenge against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Young put together an outstanding performance against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) last season, but the Hogs are excited for a shot at redemption Saturday.
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady

Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
