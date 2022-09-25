HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.

