Travel

haikubullyz
3d ago

Sounds like flushing money down the toilet, have HTA pay for it. The hotels bring is billions why do Hawaii Tax Payers need to carry the bill or waste federal funds which could be spent to better in the local community

Iffy Baker
3d ago

so many restrictions applied to Hawaii, its ridiculous as it really only hurts local community.

hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing concerns over erosion hotspots in West Maui

‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light

After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
WAILEA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian

High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Evacuation orders ahead of Ian could start soon in Florida

With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Construction is currently underway on a new warehouse at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment plant. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion. Campaigns for Governor...
FLORIDA STATE
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A step toward the future: State to receive $6.4M for new EV charging stations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Hawaii’s plan to deploy more high-powered chargers for electric vehicles. The state is getting about $6.4 million in federal funding to be matched by state funds to build five new charging stations on the Big Island, one on Maui, one in Honolulu and another on Kauai.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular

Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse. Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. Entertainment: Casting...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: September Flights to Hawaii

Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Shoebert" the seal waddles his way to the Beverly Police Station. Watching your kids while...
HAWAII STATE

