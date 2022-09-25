ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
The Independent

Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test

Nasa‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
ComicBook

WATCH: NASA Crashes Satellite Into Asteroid in First-Ever "Planetary Defense" Drill

For the first time ever, NASA has completed what it calls a "planetary defense" drill. Monday, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos in an attempt to change its path in space. The relatively small asteroid (just 530 feet in diameter) is what astronomers call a moonlet. Dimorphos orbits a much larger asteroid, Didymos, some seven million miles from Earth.
Fox News

SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US

A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon

The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath

After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
