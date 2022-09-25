Read full article on original website
See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out
NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.
NASA's DART spacecraft will crash into an asteroid tonight in historic planetary defense test
On Monday (Sept. 26) at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT), if all goes well, DART will crash into Dimorphos in an attempt to alter the moonlet's trajectory.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test
Nasa‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.
WATCH: NASA Crashes Satellite Into Asteroid in First-Ever "Planetary Defense" Drill
For the first time ever, NASA has completed what it calls a "planetary defense" drill. Monday, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos in an attempt to change its path in space. The relatively small asteroid (just 530 feet in diameter) is what astronomers call a moonlet. Dimorphos orbits a much larger asteroid, Didymos, some seven million miles from Earth.
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
NASA is going to fire a spacecraft at an asteroid to change its course: How to watch
This is NASA's first-ever attempt to change the path of an asteroid - and you can watch it live.
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
What will be visible when the DART spacecraft crashes into a tiny asteroid
The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test aims to make history on Monday at 7:14 p.m. ET when it slams into Dimorphos, a tiny asteroid moon orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. Here's what you can expect to see.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Enters Quarantine for Mission to International Space Station
In preparation for their flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, entered their official quarantine period beginning Monday, September 19. A routine...
SpaceX launches another 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea
A Falcon 9 rocket launched 52 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites to orbit Saturday evening (Sept. 24) and also aced a landing at sea.
SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US
A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon
The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath
After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
WATCH: NASA’s Mission Control Erupts in Celebration After Successful DART Asteroid Collision Test
The excitement is palpable as we take a look inside NASA’s “fishbowl” during the recent DART asteroid collision test. The video shows the overjoyed NASA scientists as they jump up and down with excitement in mission control after the successful DART mission. The test, which has long...
NASA just flew a spacecraft into an asteroid, Kerbal-style, live on Twitch
Breathe easy; the asteroid isn't a threat to us.
