nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Meteor Cafe to open second AR location in Fayetteville
The Meteor, an all-day cafe and bike shop, announced the upcoming opening of its newest location, in Fayetteville.
nwahomepage.com
Good Day NWA Shoutout – Spelman Choir Sings, Ducks Race
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. The NWA Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, The Tea Rose Foundation and The Phi Alpha...
nwahomepage.com
Dallas Brass Band talks upcoming Springdale show
The Don Tyson School of Innovation presents an American Musical Journey. Watch as Mike Levine (Dallas Brass Band) joins Good Day NWA with all the details of the upcoming concert and how they are continuing music education in schools.
KHBS
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
nwahomepage.com
Arts Live Theatre’s “The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic”
You can experience magic at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville by visiting the Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic this coming weekend. Here to tell us more about this production is Director Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, as well as a couple of members of the cast, Asher Jordan and Emma Smith. Performances of...
Washington Regional reaccredited as NWA’s only Level II Trauma Center
Washington Regional Medical Center has achieved reaccreditation from the Arkansas Department of Health as a Level II Trauma Center within the Arkansas Trauma System.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
Arkansas’s FORMAT Festival Lives Up to Its Promise to Blend Music, Art, and Technology
Bentonville, Arkansas, may not ring a bell for most people, but this weekend the town hosted a major new music, art and technology festival: FORMAT. It shouldn’t be a surprise. Bentonville is the home of Walmart and, over the past ten years, the Walton family has done their utmost to invest in the rapidly growing region, from paving mountain biking trails to setting up Crystal Bridges, a world-class art museum. Why not bring a music, arts, and tech festival to town? The brainchild of creative house TRIADIC, led by Roya Sachs, Mafalda Millies, and Elizabeth Edelman, and their partner Charles...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
onlyinark.com
The Grove Entertainment Complex: Comedy Club, Goat Lab Brewery, Sports Complex
In Lowell, Arkansas, on business Highway 71, surrounded by mechanic shops, manufacturing businesses, and a big chunk of the trucking industry, there’s a lively comedy club pulling in some impressive acts. “Comedians are on stage here because of the audience. The people attending the show just want to have...
FORMAT Festival kicks off its first year
Have you ever experienced a festival that incorporates art, music, and technology all in?
arkansasrazorbacks.com
First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
Capital murder arrest made in connection to missing woman’s disappearance in Fayetteville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder and disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Fayetteville man arrested for threatening to burn down church
On September 26, Dillon McDonald, 27, was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down St. James Baptist Church.
nwahomepage.com
Benton County dedicating admin building to former judge
The Benton County Administration Building will be dedicated to former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford in a ceremony on September 29 at 5 p.m.
