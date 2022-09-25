ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Good Day NWA Shoutout – Spelman Choir Sings, Ducks Race

We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. The NWA Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, The Tea Rose Foundation and The Phi Alpha...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dallas Brass Band talks upcoming Springdale show

The Don Tyson School of Innovation presents an American Musical Journey. Watch as Mike Levine (Dallas Brass Band) joins Good Day NWA with all the details of the upcoming concert and how they are continuing music education in schools.
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
Bentonville, AR
Society
City
Gentry, AR
City
Greenwood, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
KHBS

Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arts Live Theatre’s “The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic”

You can experience magic at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville by visiting the Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic this coming weekend. Here to tell us more about this production is Director Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, as well as a couple of members of the cast, Asher Jordan and Emma Smith. Performances of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Day Zero#Duck Race Fearless#Purina Presents
ARTnews

Arkansas’s FORMAT Festival Lives Up to Its Promise to Blend Music, Art, and Technology

Bentonville, Arkansas, may not ring a bell for most people, but this weekend the town hosted a major new music, art and technology festival: FORMAT. It shouldn’t be a surprise. Bentonville is the home of Walmart and, over the past ten years, the Walton family has done their utmost to invest in the rapidly growing region, from paving mountain biking trails to setting up Crystal Bridges, a world-class art museum. Why not bring a music, arts, and tech festival to town? The brainchild of creative house TRIADIC, led by Roya Sachs, Mafalda Millies, and Elizabeth Edelman, and their partner Charles...
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy