Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
Montana women's golf team breaks 300 in second round of Eagle Invitational
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team, which opened with a 313 on Monday, shot a 299 on Tuesday as the Eagle Invitational continued at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. It was the Grizzlies’ first time breaking 300 on a course outside of Missoula in nearly 18...
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten
LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
MSUB sweeps Rocky, snaps six-game skid
BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory against crosstown rivals Rocky Mountain College, defeating the Battlin’ Bears in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-20) Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gym. Despite not taking a set, Rocky spent most of each set in...
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
Oosterbaan paces Montana women's tennis team at Barb Chandler Classic
MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its second event of the fall tournament season with solid results against some of the region's top teams at the Barb Chandler Classic at Boise State this past weekend. Led by senior Olivia Oosterbaan in singles, Montana made third-place match...
Carroll's Blair Stapleton receives Cascade women's soccer player of the week honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the fourth time this year, Blair Stapleton of Carroll College is the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer offensive player of the week. The senior forward from Billings also received the honor on Sept. 19, Sept. 5 and Aug. 29. Stapleton scored two goals over the...
Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
Senior volleyball keeps momentum going with Skyview sweep
BILLINGS--The Billings senior Broncs are coming off of an impressive win against the West Golden Bears. They're hoping to keep that momentum going as they travel to Skyview. The Broncs got out to an early lead in the first set behind kills from Leah Champlin and Isabella Ping. The Falcons tried to climb back by capitalizing on some Bronc errors, but everything is going right for Senior.
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to Billings
BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency
BILLINGS, Mont. -- For the next four weeks MSU-billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
Almost time for the sugar beet harvest!
HUNTLEY, Mont. - Huntley farmer Greg Gabel said the early sugar beet harvest is already underway and the full harvest starts October 6. Gabel said they have battled wind and hail, but he still expects a good harvest. "This field here, the wind actually, as the beets were very tiny,...
New Beartooth Books in Red Lodge provides platform for local authors
BILLINGS, MT- Beartooth Books, a bookstore located in Red Lodge, opened this weekend. Beartooth Books is one of many others involved in the Mountain and Plains Independent Book Selling Association. "In the last year, 40 bookstores have opened in that section. And other areas of the country are seeing the...
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor
LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
Yellowstone County Sheriff's ask for publics help to find missing man.
Billings, MT- If you are in Yellowstone County or surrounding areas, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person. Larry Grine was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river somewhere near Laurel. Grine is a 69 year old man, who is 6' 2" and 170 lbs.
Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.
Billings, MT- Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia. In...
