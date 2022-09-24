Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
The Ridings: Wakefield Council considering buying city shopping centre
A West Yorkshire council is considering investing millions of pounds of public money to buy a shopping centre as part of its city regeneration plans. Wakefield Council is examining purchasing The Ridings retail centre. Last week, business leaders in the city wrote to the council's leader and urged the authority...
BBC
Norwich parking charges rise after five-year freeze
Car parking charges are due to rise in a city centre as a local authority looks to generate an additional £600,000 to spend on services. Labour-run Norwich City Council said it had frozen prices at its car parks for five years, but the rise would come in from 27 October.
Comments / 0