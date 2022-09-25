Read full article on original website
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian
High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
Growing concerns over erosion hotspots in West Maui
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LIST: 10 bucket list activities to do in Hawaii
If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here's a list of bucket list activities to cross off.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
The Maui Police Department is launching a new technology to better connect callers with dispatch
MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Maui Police Department launched a new system called, Rapid Deploy, to help dispatchers find the exact location of a 911 caller. It'll send callers a link where they can then show dispatchers where they are using their camera. Dispatch will take screen shots and record if necessary.
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
A step toward the future: State to receive $6.4M for new EV charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Hawaii’s plan to deploy more high-powered chargers for electric vehicles. The state is getting about $6.4 million in federal funding to be matched by state funds to build five new charging stations on the Big Island, one on Maui, one in Honolulu and another on Kauai.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo
Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular
Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse. Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. Entertainment: Casting...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
Dealers are distributing fentanyl in Hawaii made to look like rainbow-colored candies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal agency has put out a warning saying that a deadly drug that looks like candy is being distributed on Hawaii Island. The drug threat bulletin said that a shipment of suspected powdered fentanyl was recently smuggled in along with a large quantity of rainbow-colored counterfeit pills.
