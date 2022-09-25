ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Hurricane Ian

High level clouds will sweep over parts of the state. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds to make a gradual return. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing concerns over erosion hotspots in West Maui

‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A step toward the future: State to receive $6.4M for new EV charging stations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Hawaii’s plan to deploy more high-powered chargers for electric vehicles. The state is getting about $6.4 million in federal funding to be matched by state funds to build five new charging stations on the Big Island, one on Maui, one in Honolulu and another on Kauai.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
KITV.com

Jamba plans to open its 1st drive-thru location in Hawaii

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jamba Hawaii plans to open its first drive-thru location at the former Genki Sushi space along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. This week, the popular smoothie chain filed building permits to open a new store, which will include a drive-thru -- something its other locations do not have.
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Seal becomes a local celebrity; 'Sittervising' grows popular

Howard tells us how many flights came to Hawaii in September and where most of those flights came from. Smart Money Monday: How to prevent elder financial abuse. Taylor Kirihara from Bank of Hawaii explains the importance of preventing elder financial abuse and scams to watch out for. Entertainment: Casting...
HAWAII STATE

