Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Commercial Dispatch
Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery
Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
wcbi.com
Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
wcbi.com
Harvey’s in Tupelo hosts St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Diners at one Tupelo restaurant had their meal served by a celebrity during a fundraiser for St. Jude Monday night. Harvey’s in Tupelo hosted the St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night. Diners were served by local celebrities including Fire Chief Kelly Elliott, Police Chief John Quaka, Miss Pure International Junior Teen Hailee Alexis, Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, St. Jude Patient Lily Baker, Ellie Fowler, and WCBI’s Allie Martin.
Commercial Dispatch
Edna Cameron
ETHELSVILLE, Ala. — Edna Cameron, 73, died Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
wcbi.com
East Columbus house catches fire early this morning
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
Commercial Dispatch
Genia Roberts
MATHISTON — Genia Roberts, 89, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Starkville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years in Alabama for shooting
A Columbus man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting an Ethelsville man in August 2020, according to a press release from Alabama 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a 38-year-old man in what Hamlin called “a premeditated...
Commercial Dispatch
Ann Merchant
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ann Merchant, 58, died Sept. 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. No services will be held. Burial will be in the Gilmer Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Merchant was born Sept. 19,...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
wcbi.com
Police search for Peco Foods drive-by shooting suspect
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened late yesterday afternoon near the Peco Foods plant. West Point Police were on the scene quickly and began searching the immediate area. No suspect description has been released. No...
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Betts
Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
