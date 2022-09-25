Tania Anne Hodge, age 50 of Bay Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home with her mother and step-father by her bedside. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Rusty Stockman will officiate. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO