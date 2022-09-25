Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (three, seven, eight; FB: four) (four, zero, five; FB: two) (eight, five, three, one; FB: four) (six, six, three, zero; FB: two) Match 5. 05-06-11-16-18 (five, six, eleven, sixteen, eighteen) Estimated jackpot: $100,000. Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier:...
SIDELINE VIEW: Jackson Country Club to hold 55th Sanderson Farms Championship
The 55th Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at the Jackson Country Club beginning on Thursday. Last year’s winner Sam Burns hopes to defend his title in the 144-player field. Burns is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Mississippians expected to take part in this year’s tournament are Fulton’s Chad Ramey, Hattiesburg’s David Riley, Tupelo’s Hayden Buckley, Columbus's Joseph Hanko and Mississippi State’s Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson of Madison. The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million.
Stringer smashes Taylorsville on volleyball court, drops crucial region contest at Sacred Heart
Stringer volleyball smashed visiting Taylorsville last Tuesday evening in three straight sets on Senior Night. The two seniors, Emma Buckley and Cara Robertson, were key in helping the Red Devils dominate the Tartars. According to head coach Jody Rowell, his team turned recently turned a competitive corner, and the two have been instrumental in helping lead the team.
4 die in head-on highway collision in Mississippi Delta
VALLEY PARK, Miss. (AP) — Four people have died after a late-night crash on U.S. 61 in Mississippi's Delta region. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided head-on near Valley Park in Issaquena County just before midnight on Saturday. Troopers say that 39-year-old Jackson resident Thomas Williams Jr....
12 children get sick after possible pool party chlorine leak
FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Twelve children were taken to the hospital after a possible chlorine leak at at YMCA pool in Mississippi, officials said. The children were at a birthday pool party Sunday in Flowood when they were sickened, the Clarion Ledger reported. Several children remained in the hospital Monday.
Tania Anne Hodge
Tania Anne Hodge, age 50 of Bay Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home with her mother and step-father by her bedside. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Rusty Stockman will officiate. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville.
Addie Bell Rayner
Addie Bell Rayner, 81 of Bay Springs, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church at Bay Springs, with services immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Eddie Brady and Bro. Justin Rhodes will officiate.
