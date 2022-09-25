Read full article on original website
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a phone in the 300 block of First Avenue. Donald McChesney, 43, of 500 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order. Officers received...
theperrynews.com
Perry man tasered after allegedly resisting arrest Saturday
A Perry man was tasered Saturday night after resisting his arrest for an alleged violation of a no-contact order. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday, when...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sharon Selley of Hastings, Nebraska, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 97 mile marker when a vehicle, driven by Anthony Foster of Omaha, Nebraska, attempted to merge onto the interstate, struck Selley’s vehicle and continued driving. No injuries were reported. Damage to Selley’s vehicle was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Foster’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000.
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
KCCI.com
Police say a man broadsided another vehicle and took off, faces OWI charge
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is behind bars following a hit and run in Des Moines. It happened on East 21st Street and Easton Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. A woman had minor injuries. Des Moines police say Carlos Montes Quinones broadsided another vehicle and took...
Pieper Lewis appeals $150,000 restitution to estate of man she killed
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is appealing the order for her to pay restitution to the family of Zachary Brooks, saying it constitutes an illegal sentence. Lewis pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury last year in the June 2020 killing. She was 15-years-old when she stabbed Brooks to death after saying he […]
iheart.com
Waukee PD Reports Several Vehicle Burglaries
(Waukee, IA) -- The Waukee Police Department is reminding residents of the #9PM routine, in light of several recent vehicle burglaries. The #9PMroutine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 23-25, 2022
7:05am: Alicia Hawkins reported her dog had gotten loose again. The officer spoke to her about making the animal compliant with Animal Ordinances and gave her a time period to license the dog. 8:15am: A caller advised of a Stray Dog near 106 West Washington Street. The officer placed the...
Two seriously injured in Des Moines party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests on Monday. Police arrested 34-year-old Corry Donald Johnston of Creston at his residence on two Union County Warrants. 1) FTA Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor 2) FTA Eluding-Injury, Drugs, or Participate in Felony, driving while barred, and Possession of Controlled Substance a Class D Felony. Police transported Johnston to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a magistrate.
1380kcim.com
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
theperrynews.com
County honors 23 workers for 275 years of public service
Twenty-three employees of Dallas County were honored Tuesday for their 275 years of collective service to county residents. Garrett Rideman of the Dallas County Information Services Department. Tyler Eason of the Dallas County Attorney’s office. Mariela Torres of the Dallas County Sheriff’s office. Andrew Lovan of the Dallas...
KCCI.com
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living worker faces murder charge in freezing death
An assisted living worker accused of failing to protect a resident from freezing to death faces a second-degree murder charge and up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Lynne Harriet Stewart froze to death in January outside Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living community in Bondurant, IA, after leaving the facility in weather that dipped below zero, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Despite a door and facility alarms both triggering alerts throughout the night, a worker assigned to Stewart did not check on her.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students...
