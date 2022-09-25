One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO