A 2006 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 10 veered into the median. It overturned near milepost marker 163, 23 miles east of Van Horn, last Friday at about 3:30 p.m., spilling its hazardous material onto eastbound lanes. Emergency responders identified the hazardous material spill and stopped traffic at the scene on the east and westbound lanes of I-10.

VAN HORN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO