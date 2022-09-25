Read full article on original website
The Davenport Conspiracy
Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
No injuries in Borghi USA fire
No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
Seither & Cherry hits 150 years
Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
2 American Cruise Line riverboats docked in Davenport on the same day for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26. American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday....
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
09/23/22 - 9:12 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Taylor James Smith, 21 of Fort Madison on a charge of an environmental nuisance. 09/24/22 - 1:30 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 900 block of 4th Street. 09/24/22 - 11:21 p.m. -...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
