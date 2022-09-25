New Concord John Glenn unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Zanesville West Muskingum in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on September 14, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO