Columbus, OH

Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany

Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson

No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel

Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry

A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense

A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga

Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone

Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
