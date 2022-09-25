Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany
Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne
Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
Springboro blankets Clayton Northmont with swarming defensive effort
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springboro bottled Clayton Northmont 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The first half gave Springboro a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson
No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Dayton Centerville blanks Kettering Fairmont
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dayton Centerville as it shut out Kettering Fairmont 2-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: New Concord John Glenn posts stop sign on Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
New Concord John Glenn unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Zanesville West Muskingum in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on September 14, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive nips New Philadelphia in taut scare
Madison Comprehensive swapped jabs before dispatching New Philadelphia 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Madison Comprehensive struck in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Springfield slips past Piqua
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield did just enough to beat Piqua 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Springfield opened with a 3-2 advantage over Piqua through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
richlandsource.com
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Cincinnati Princeton shuts down Cincinnati Purcell Marian in defensive masterpiece
Cincinnati Princeton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Cincinnati Purcell Marian cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on September 26. Recently on September 22 , Cincinnati Princeton squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
