Read full article on original website
Related
Ana De Armas dazzles in a gold crop top and black thigh-split skirt at the premiere of her film Blonde during the San Sebastian Film Festival
Ana De Armas put on a leggy display in a dramatic gold crop top and a black thigh-split skirt as she attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival 2022 in Spain on Saturday. The 34-year-old actress exuded glamour in a bold two-piece ensemble for the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Considered ‘Every Movie Star’ in Hollywood Before It Finally ‘Clicked’ With Brendan Fraser
Here’s why director Darren Aronofsky struggled to find an actor to play the character of Charlie in 'The Whale' and how he eventually landed on Brendan Fraser.
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit
This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Tom McCarthy Retiring as Kimberly Jimenez Promoted to New Role
After more than three decades at Sony Pictures Entertainment, well known sound vet Tom “Tommy” McCarthy is retiring from his post as executive vp postproduction facilities. With the transition, Kimberly Jimenez has been promoted to senior vp postproduction services. imenez is a 30-year sound vet who joined Sony in 2018, having previously worked in sound at NBC Universal, Soundelux and Todd-AO. “I look forward to seeing Kimberly’s continued leadership and commitment to our best-in-class postproduction team and facilities,” wrote Jon Hookstratten, exec vp administration and operations, in a Thursday staff memo in which he announced the news. More from The Hollywood...
Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)
A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
IGN
Pinocchio - Tom Hanks As Geppetto Featurette
Go behind the scenes of Disney's live-action retelling of Pinocchio to learn more about Geppetto, played by Tom Hanks. In this new featurette, Hanks walks us through Geppetto's back story and gives us an insight into what the character's motivations are in the latest Disney Plus film. Pinocchio is directed...
Utopia Buys Autograph Hunters Documentary ‘Hollywood Signs,’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Utopia has acquired worldwide rights to a feature documentary about Hollywood’s voracious autograph hunters. “Hollywood Signs, which will receive a Sept. 27 digital release in the U.S., explores the unique and often hilarious relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans through the lens of the autograph collecting subculture. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Messenger’ Writer Alessandro Camon to Adapt ‘You Will Find the Words’ for ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ Director Peter Webber (Exclusive)
The Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) has signed on to adapt the Italian psychological thriller You Will Find the Words (Le parole lo sanno) for the screen. British director Peter Webber (Girl With a Pearl Earring, Hannibal Rising) is attached to direct the film, which Rome-based Fenix Entertainment are producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterItalian Entertainment Industry Reacts to Far-Right Election VictoryOscars: Italy Picks 'Nostalgia' as International Feature Category SubmissionAustralian TV Veterans Launch Production Banner Sam Content Franzoso’s novel centers around a man with a terminal illness who has a chance encounter with a woman on a park bench, an encounter...
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson And Netflix Find Next Project To Team On With Thriller ‘Carry On’, ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Also On Board
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer in Purple Hearts, Netflix has moved fast to work with the film’s star as sources tell Deadline Sofia Carson is set to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. The streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that also stars Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall...
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
IGN
The New Final Destination Directors Got the Gig By Faking a Death on a Zoom Call
The new Final Destination movie found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein after they delivered a deadly Zoom pitch that proved they were the right people for the job. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lipovsky and Stein, the filmmaking duo behind the 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, were...
Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez release updates, casting news, synopsis, and more
Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight recently for her marriage to Ben Affleck and various projects, like Halftime and Marry Me. Lopez’s next project with Netflix, the film The Mother, will be released in 2023, but J.Lo will also soon star in and produce a sci-fi thriller for Netflix called Atlas.
Louise Fletcher, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Oscar Winner, Dead at 88
Louise Fletcher, the actress who played the menacing Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. She was 88. The actress died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent, David Shaul, confirmed. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.
AOL Corp
Appreciation: Hilary Mantel wasn't just a novelist. She raised the dead
Hilary Mantel raised the dead. For her millions of readers, the British novelist brought the past to quivering life, revealing her characters’ vanished worlds, private thoughts and crooked hearts with the force of her insight and imagination. She won English literature’s highest prize (and was made a dame): She turned a reviled historical figure into one of the most unforgettable characters in contemporary fiction. She died Thursday at age 70 from complications of a stroke, leaving her admirers bereft but also amazed at what she accomplished in her singular literary career. If ever an artist made the most of the time she did have, it was Mantel.
Comments / 0