Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return
Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
EW.com
The Blood Origin of The Witcher: Inside Netflix's prequel event series
The first scribblings for the Witcher spin-off series came from a napkin in a café in November 2019. Declan de Barra, the creator, loves telling this story because it never happens like this in Hollywood. It may never happen to him again. "It was one of those rare 'David Lynch in a café' moments where the whole thing comes out in one go," he tells EW.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
Gizmodo
Jason Momoa Is a Fancy Satyr Thief in This Whimsical Slumberland Clip
Slumberland’s loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland might be straying quite a bit away from the comic source material. But if it’s going to give us a literally horny Jason Momoa hamming it up as a guide to the world of dreams, then I frankly can’t complain about it.
AOL Corp
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
'House of the Dragon' creator says Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are 'not part of' season 2 but he's 'not closing the door' on return
Creator Ryan Condal said that Milly Alcock and Emily Carey won't star in "House of the Dragon" season two, but he's open to their return.
If There Was An Academy Award For "Best Movie Monologue," These Scenes Would've For Sure Taken Home The Gold
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
AOL Corp
Emotional Sarah Michelle Gellar watches bestie Selma Blair nail cartwheel and splits on 'DWTS'
On Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair continued to inspire everyone as she put on an acrobatic display. In 2018, Blair revealed she is battling multiple sclerosis. The disease has impaired her balance, but it hasn’t impaired her desire to dance. This week she performed a jive, with a little help from partner Sasha Farber.
Here's What 10 People From The Original "Hocus Pocus" Look Like In 2022
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Trailer Released For 50 Cent’s Highly Anticipated Investigative Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’
The new series executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson takes a raw look at race, class, crime, and policing in hip hop culture.
It Was Elizabeth Olsen All Along! How She Struck Marvel Magic and Cemented Wanda as the MCU’s Most Powerful Character
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. To read about her work with the Rape Foundation and Stuart House, click here. For more honorees, click here. When audiences last saw Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Disney’s May box...
Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years
Watch: Bette Midler Sparks Debate Over Hocus Pocus Line. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
‘Extraction 2’ Offers First Look Chris Hemsworth Back in Action
In April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters, Extraction offered a welcome distraction. It was a new action movie at a time when tentpoles had been paused. Netflix touted the film as a hit and quickly greenlit a sequel. Now a first look at the action for Extraction 2 has arrived with a featurette on the new film, which arrives next year.
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
AOL Corp
'Jackass' star Steve-O on the stunt that led to 'the most horrific 5 days of my life'
Stephen "Steve-O" Glover prides himself on living a life, mostly, filled with no regrets. But that doesn't mean the Jackass alum looks back on all of his stunts fondly. Steve-O details some of his personal and professional misadventures in his new book A Hard Kick in the Nuts. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the 48-year-old Wildboyz star says it's "a book of wisdom gleaned from a life of terrible decisions."
