Deadline

‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return

Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
EW.com

The Blood Origin of The Witcher: Inside Netflix's prequel event series

The first scribblings for the Witcher spin-off series came from a napkin in a café in November 2019. Declan de Barra, the creator, loves telling this story because it never happens like this in Hollywood. It may never happen to him again. "It was one of those rare 'David Lynch in a café' moments where the whole thing comes out in one go," he tells EW.
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film

Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
Gizmodo

Jason Momoa Is a Fancy Satyr Thief in This Whimsical Slumberland Clip

Slumberland’s loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland might be straying quite a bit away from the comic source material. But if it’s going to give us a literally horny Jason Momoa hamming it up as a guide to the world of dreams, then I frankly can’t complain about it.
AOL Corp

Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'

Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
TVLine

Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'

Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
E! News

Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years

Watch: Bette Midler Sparks Debate Over Hocus Pocus Line. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Extraction 2’ Offers First Look Chris Hemsworth Back in Action

In April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters, Extraction offered a welcome distraction. It was a new action movie at a time when tentpoles had been paused. Netflix touted the film as a hit and quickly greenlit a sequel. Now a first look at the action for Extraction 2 has arrived with a featurette on the new film, which arrives next year.
AOL Corp

'Jackass' star Steve-O on the stunt that led to 'the most horrific 5 days of my life'

Stephen "Steve-O" Glover prides himself on living a life, mostly, filled with no regrets. But that doesn't mean the Jackass alum looks back on all of his stunts fondly. Steve-O details some of his personal and professional misadventures in his new book A Hard Kick in the Nuts. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the 48-year-old Wildboyz star says it's "a book of wisdom gleaned from a life of terrible decisions."
