Knox Pages
Madison Comprehensive pockets slim win over New Philadelphia
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Madison Comprehensive wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over New Philadelphia in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
Knox Pages
“How Elections Work In Knox County” set for Oct. 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Knox Memorial Building, Veterans...
Knox Pages
Knox County GOP headquarters to celebrate grand opening on Oct. 4
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Republican Party invites the community to join it for the grand opening of our GOP Headquarters for the 2022 general election campaign season. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the new headquarters location at 127 South Main St. in Mount Vernon (the old Creative Foundations facility).
