Lacy, Banks lead South Alabama past Louisiana Tech 38-14

South Alabama got a punt return touchdown from Caullin Lacy, Yam Banks added a pick-6 and a fumble recovery, and the Jaguars defeated Louisiana Tech 38-14 on Saturday.

Lacy's 57-yard dash from the right sideline to the left corner of the end zone gave South Alabama a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The South Alabama led 17-7 at halftime, then the Jaguars scored two touchdowns on the first eight plays of the second half. First, Banks intercepted a Parker McNeil pass and returned it 24 yards for a score on the second play of the third quarter. Then Banks recovered a fumble on La Tech's third play of the ensuing possession, setting up Lacy's 19-yard touchdown catch on third down.

Carter Bradley completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1). La’Damian Webb had 75 yards rushing.

McNeil was 19-of-34 passing for 251 yards and threw four interceptions. Louisiana Tech (1-3) had five turnovers in all.

