Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Kiingi Propels Men’s Soccer Over Marist

Cornell (6-1 Ivy) continued its undefeated streak on the road when it beat Marist (4-2-1 MAAC) on Saturday, 1-0. This victory was the Red’s sixth consecutive road win dating back to the 2021 season, matching Vermont, from whom the Red’s only defeat came from, for the longest active road win streak in Division I.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Golf Finishes Top-5 for Second Straight Tournament

This past homecoming weekend, Cornell golf traveled to New Hampshire to compete in the Dartmouth Invitational against nine other schools from the Northeast. After securing a fifth-place finish out of 15 teams in last week’s Cornell/Temple Invitational in Pennsylvania, the Red looked to capitalize on its momentum against a talented slate of teams.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment

At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
ITHACA, NY
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Outing Club Races in 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic

When Emile Bensedrine ’23 ran out of water on the first day of a 90-mile marathon canoeing race, there wasn’t much he could do. His only option was to persevere through the grueling motions of maneuvering a four-person canoe across the Adirondack Park in hopes to complete their daily mileage and arrive at the campsite –- all to wake up and do it again for the next two days.
ITHACA, NY
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide

EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT

