Cornell Daily Sun
Kiingi Propels Men’s Soccer Over Marist
Cornell (6-1 Ivy) continued its undefeated streak on the road when it beat Marist (4-2-1 MAAC) on Saturday, 1-0. This victory was the Red’s sixth consecutive road win dating back to the 2021 season, matching Vermont, from whom the Red’s only defeat came from, for the longest active road win streak in Division I.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Golf Finishes Top-5 for Second Straight Tournament
This past homecoming weekend, Cornell golf traveled to New Hampshire to compete in the Dartmouth Invitational against nine other schools from the Northeast. After securing a fifth-place finish out of 15 teams in last week’s Cornell/Temple Invitational in Pennsylvania, the Red looked to capitalize on its momentum against a talented slate of teams.
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
Cornell Daily Sun
LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment
At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Outing Club Races in 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic
When Emile Bensedrine ’23 ran out of water on the first day of a 90-mile marathon canoeing race, there wasn’t much he could do. His only option was to persevere through the grueling motions of maneuvering a four-person canoe across the Adirondack Park in hopes to complete their daily mileage and arrive at the campsite –- all to wake up and do it again for the next two days.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
Cornell Daily Sun
Porchfest Returns After Hiatus, Praised by Ithacans as ‘Special’ and ‘Perfect’
After three years without the music festival, Porchfest returned to the Fall Creek neighborhood Sunday, filling the streets with performances from the local community scattered across nearly 150 porches. This year marks the first Porchfest since the pandemic forced large gatherings to take a pause. Porchfest began in 2007 when...
Cornell Daily Sun
“It’s a New Experience for Everyone”: Cornellians Open Up About the Campus’s Return to a New Normalcy
With COVID-19 mandates lifted and pre-pandemic activities returning to campus, Cornellians are now enjoying their first “normal” semester since the beginning of the outbreak. Campus is once again bustling with activity. Students gather to study or play frisbee on the lawns, sit together for meals and — most...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide
EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Eyewitness News
Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
