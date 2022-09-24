Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence Carmela
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
stonybrook.edu
CSIRE Program Fosters the Next Generation of Scientists
A small group of select high school students participated in Stony Brook University’s Computer Science and Informatics Summer Research Experience Program (CSIRE), an intensive six -week summer research program conducted jointly by the departments of Biomedical Informatics (BMI) and Computer Science (CS) in the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
stonybrook.edu
Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van Provides 5,000th Screening
“We’re bringing healthcare to people who find it difficult or burdensome get to a doctor’s office or the hospital,” said Patrick J. Dineen, MD, MBA, program coordinator for Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mammography Mobile Screening Program. “The beautiful thing about this mobile program is the positive impact it has on the communities we serve. Over half the patients screened on the mobile unit are uninsured and this allows them to get a mammogram at no cost.”
stonybrook.edu
Social Welfare Grad Student Champions Opioid Awareness
Losing a loved one to drugs is a devastating blow to any family; some never recover. When Allison Van Cott, a graduate student in the Stony Brook University School of Social Welfare, lost her brother to an accidental overdose, she vowed to turn her grief into positive action. Van Cott,...
stonybrook.edu
Upcoming Art Exhibit at Simons Center Invites Visitors to Reflect on Connections
The Simons Center for Geometry and Physics (SCGP) presents artwork by mathematician Moira Chas, industrial designer Johnathan Hopp and artist duo LoVid from September 30 through December 7 at the Simons Center Gallery. The Opening Reception will be held on Friday, September 30, at 5 pm. Ways of Making: A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stonybrook.edu
Computer Science Faculty Wins DOE Grant to Study Quantum Computing Advantages
Supartha Podder, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Sciences, has received a two-year, $400,000 grant from the Department of Energy to study the power of quantum witnesses. The grant is part of national $15 million initiative by the DOE to fund basic research to explore potentially high-impact approaches...
stonybrook.edu
Study Supported by DOE to Investigate Quantum Computing Advantages
STONY BROOK, NY, September 26, 2022 – Advancing extreme-scale science is essential to the enhancement and improvement of many applications in computational science. Supartha Podder, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Stony Brook University, who studies quantum advantages in solving computational tasks, will hopefully bring his findings to greater heights with new research supported by the Department of Energy (DOE). Podder received a two-year $400,000 DOE grant, effective September 1, to study the power of quantum witnesses.
stonybrook.edu
Upcoming Cultural Events at the Charles B. Wang Center
In addition to the upcoming events highlighted below, the Charles B. Wang Center offers a variety of online workshops and video lectures. Please visit the website for more information. On view now through Dec. 10, Skylight Gallery, Zodiac Gallery. Curated by Jinyoung A. Jin, Saule Dyussenbina: Kazakh Funny Games and...
Comments / 0