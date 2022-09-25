Read full article on original website
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
Elon Musk's SpaceX has made more than one million Starlink terminals so far. Here's what you need to know about the high-speed satellite network.
SpaceX's Starlink has more than 400,000 users worldwide, is used by airlines and cruise ships, and has been activated in Ukraine and Iran.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours. The space center remained on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. With the latest forecast showing no improvement, managers decided to play it safe. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm. NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November. Managers will assess their options once the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is safely back in the hangar.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon
The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
International Business Times
NASA's Asteroid-deflecting DART Spacecraft Nears Planned Impact With Its Target
Ten months after launch, NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft neared a planned impact with its target on Monday in a test of the world's first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth. The cube-shaped "impactor" vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar...
airlive.net
Stunning pictures of SpaceX’s launch were taken from a C-17 cockpit
Stunning pictures of the Space X’s launch have been taken from a C-17 cockpit over the Atlantic. SpaceX’s launch of 52 more Starlink satellites was visible all along the East Coast of the United States, generating footage of Saturday’s sunset launch. The crew of an US Air...
NASA just flew a spacecraft into an asteroid, Kerbal-style, live on Twitch
Breathe easy; the asteroid isn't a threat to us.
Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027
Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph and is centered about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. Landfall is expected late this morning or early this afternoon
See the mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket's final West Coast launch in these stunning photos
The massive United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket put on a show in its last flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian passes through
Disney said that any partially used multi-day theme park tickets that were impacted by closures due to Hurricane Ian would be extended.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4, will reach Florida’s west coast Wednesday
Hurricane Ian has intensified overnight to become an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane that will likely make landfall just below Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The center of Hurricane Ian was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples and about 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north-northeast at about 10 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are clocking in at 140 mph.
Bright lights spotted over Mass. were satellites, not NASA mission
BOSTON - Right around the time a space probe crashed into an asteroid for a planetary defense test Monday night, some people in Massachusetts reported seeing strange lights moving quickly through the night sky.It turns out they were not related to NASA's test mission, but rather a string of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.The most recent shipment of satellites is intended to connect people in Iran with uncensored access to the internet amid protests.
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta...
