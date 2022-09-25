OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 41-34 loss to Kansas State in Big 12 opener

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables remains discouraged by the Sooners’ current depth at linebacker. Furthermore, Venables announced Tuesday that freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are redshirting this season. OU’s coach said the former four-star recruits aren’t ready to see the field in a game. “As I...
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Andrew Raym, Ethan Downs after Sooners practice
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Andrew Raym and defensive end Ethan Downs spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday ahead of the No. 18 Sooners' (3-1) matchup with TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth. Here's some of what they had to say:
OU football: WATCH linebacker DaShaun White after Sooners practice — 'There were things that we can fix'
Oklahoma fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White said after practice on Monday the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State was "definitely frustrating (and) embarrassing." The defense surrendered a season-high 509 yards and allowed a 55-yard rush by Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez on 3rd-and-16 that ultimately sealed K-State's win.
'We gotta get that right': OU football's Jeff Lebby stresses importance of starting faster, limiting pre-snap penalties
In Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma committed 11 penalties for 87 yards, six of which were pre-snap falters by its offensive line. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday that correcting the unit’s penalty struggles will be a heavy focus in the week leading up to the Sooners’ contest against TCU at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.
OU football: Sooners plummet 12 spots to No. 18 in AP Top 25 Poll after Kansas State loss
Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) plummeted 12 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, falling from No. 6 to No. 18 after its 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. OU's collapse in the poll is its most significant since it dropped 15 spots from No. 3 to No. 18 in 2020 after losing its Big 12 opener to Kansas State.
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
