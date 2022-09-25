ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro

The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
BRENHAM, TX
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
NAVASOTA, TX

