FSU DE Patrick Payton making most of expanded role
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coaches see improvement from second-year defensive end Patrick Payton on nearly a rep-to-rep, series-to-series basis. That might sound a bit cliched, but if you just focus on Payton – in games, in practice – it’s pretty clear that the South Florida prospect is building confidence. He had to step into a prominent role in FSU’s edge rotation after starter Jared Verse was hurt early against Louisville, and then saw his role expand last week in FSU’s 44-14 win over Boston College as Payton recorded five pressures and his first sack in a career-high 42 snaps.
2-4-7: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
WATCH: Clips from FSU's Wednesday Practice ahead of Wake Forest Matchup
-- Florida State football hit the practice fields on Wednesday morning to continue preparations for this weekend's matchup against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are ranked No. 22, while the Seminoles are No. 23 in the AP Poll. The media had video access to the first two periods of today's practice. You can see clips of Jammie Robinson, Jordan Travis, and more in this video. View the video below:
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
