ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

The longest book in the world is for sale, but you can't read it

A limited-edition single-volume collection of the manga One Piece is being hailed as the longest book ever, as reported by The Guardian. Clocking in at a whopping 21,450 pages, the tome is physically impossible to read and is more of an art piece than an actual book. One Piece has been serialized in Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump weekly since 1997.
COMICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TheConversationAU

Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona

Whether taken as a good or bad quality, Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona is a confounding novel. In a recent survey of critical responses, writer Rich Juzwiak noted that there is strikingly little consensus among reviewers: Go down the Lapvona blurbs on Bookmarks and it’s like every reviewer read a different book. Lapvona is “utterly odd, wickedly funny, and sharply satirical.” In Lapvona, “what’s gone missing is Moshfegh’s destroying wit.” It’s “deliriously quirky.” It’s “too puerile and dumb to excite any reaction beyond impatience.” “Some of her sentences dazzled me so much I had to put the book down and sun myself in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL
Decider.com

Where to Watch Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

Ken Burns’ latest docuseries, The U.S. and the Holocaust, dives into what Americans were actually doing during the Holocaust. The six-hour, three-part series is directed and produced by long-time collaborators Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, with an all-star voiceover cast that includes Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep. Airing as a three-day event on PBS, the series explores America’s response (or lack thereof) to the Holocaust while contrasting the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany to the eugenics movement and race laws in the States. The U.S. and the Holocaust is one of many collaborations between PBS and Burns since...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Saeed Jones
HackerNoon

Read Books for Free on HackerNoon!

HackerNoon has thousands upon thousands of articles in all different fields. Crypto, blockchain, gaming, business, web3, the list goes on; there’s always something to read. But did you know that HackerNoon has books as well?. Brought on over from gutenberg.com, these books include The Odyssey, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MSNBC

#VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week

It’s the American Library Association’s 40th official ‘Banned Books Week, so for this meeting of the #VelshiBannedBookClub, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, which just released a shocking report on the state of book banning in the U.S. This is a movement gaining traction in the U.S. and we have to try and understand why. Sept. 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

In Her New Book, the Eternally Elegant Deeda Blair Instructs on Dining With Grace

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Deeda Blair knows the power of a well-orchestrated supper. Born in Chicago, she enjoyed stints in Washington, D.C., New York City, and abroad as wife to William McCormick Blair Jr., an ambassador to both Denmark and the Philippines, throwing her first big fundraisers in the 1960s. (These days, her main cause is the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness, having launched the Deeda Blair Research Initiative for Disorders of the Brain in 2021.)
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookshop#Poetry#World
Polygon

Catherine Called Birdy does book-to-film adaptation the right way

It’s hard to find anything in pop culture that most people agree on, but at least there’s one broad statement about media that rarely starts arguments: It’s widely agreed that a book is usually better than a movie or show adapted from it, no matter how faithful or artistic the adaptation might be. What no one seems to agree on is whether it’s better for an adaptation to faithfully follow the book or chart its own course. Still, some screen interpretations of a book seem to be universally despised for what they alter. Take the most recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, which gives the novel an egregious modern update, turning Anne Elliot from a somber, sensible woman into a snippy, sarcastic one.
MOVIES
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Conversation U.S.

Ada Limón is a poet laureate for the 21st century, exploring 'what it looks like to have America in the room'

“Ada Limón is a poet who connects.” This was how Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden introduced the 24th poet laureate of the United States. From my perspective as a poet and writing teacher, “a poet who connects” is a perfect encapsulation of who the poet laureate should be – and why I see Limón as so well suited for the role. This appointment has consistently been filled by some of the most celebrated and lasting poets of their generations – Elizabeth Bishop, William Carlos Williams, Gwendolyn Brooks and many others. According to Limón, it was reading a Bishop poem, “One Art,” at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theodysseyonline.com

Oscar Wilde Short Biography

Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854 in the city of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. His father, William Wilde, was a famous surgeon, and his mother, Jane Algie, was a poet. However, his parents broke up, after which Oscar lost all contact with his father. Since childhood, the boy idolized his mother. It was from her that he inherited an impeccable aesthetic taste, his talent, as well as a love of literature. In the evenings, she recited to Oscar and his older brother Willie her poems.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Dilbert’ Comic Dropped by Nearly 80 Newspapers

Satirical office comic strip “Dilbert” has been dropped by almost 80 newspapers, its creator said this week. Scott Adams, who has been writing and illustrating the beloved cartoon since 1989, announced the brutal cut on social media. “Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” Adams tweeted, later adding that “one large chain” was responsible for the move. It appears that the cartoon has been caught up in wider changes being made by Lee Enterprises, which is said to be scaling back cartoon pages from its publications. Some have suggested that the cuts to the strip could have to do with Adams’ political views—but Adams himself has lampooned the idea. Sharing a link to an article headlined “Was Dilbert ‘Cancelled’ as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?” Adams tweeted Wednesday: “All fake news here but funny.”#Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 20, 2022 Read it at New York Daily News
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy