26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
The longest book in the world is for sale, but you can't read it
A limited-edition single-volume collection of the manga One Piece is being hailed as the longest book ever, as reported by The Guardian. Clocking in at a whopping 21,450 pages, the tome is physically impossible to read and is more of an art piece than an actual book. One Piece has been serialized in Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump weekly since 1997.
“Sad Girl” Books Can Be Racist
The young women romanticizing the protagonists of books like Girl, Interrupted and My Year of Rest And Relaxation are missing something crucial.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
Whether taken as a good or bad quality, Ottessa Moshfegh’s Lapvona is a confounding novel. In a recent survey of critical responses, writer Rich Juzwiak noted that there is strikingly little consensus among reviewers: Go down the Lapvona blurbs on Bookmarks and it’s like every reviewer read a different book. Lapvona is “utterly odd, wickedly funny, and sharply satirical.” In Lapvona, “what’s gone missing is Moshfegh’s destroying wit.” It’s “deliriously quirky.” It’s “too puerile and dumb to excite any reaction beyond impatience.” “Some of her sentences dazzled me so much I had to put the book down and sun myself in...
Oklahoma School Book Ban Blocks Works From Eight Black Authors—Full List
PEN America, an organization that works to protect free expression in the U.S., found that 42 books have been banned from at least one school district in Oklahoma.
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
Where to Watch Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
Ken Burns’ latest docuseries, The U.S. and the Holocaust, dives into what Americans were actually doing during the Holocaust. The six-hour, three-part series is directed and produced by long-time collaborators Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, with an all-star voiceover cast that includes Liam Neeson and Meryl Streep. Airing as a three-day event on PBS, the series explores America’s response (or lack thereof) to the Holocaust while contrasting the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany to the eugenics movement and race laws in the States. The U.S. and the Holocaust is one of many collaborations between PBS and Burns since...
Read Books for Free on HackerNoon!
HackerNoon has thousands upon thousands of articles in all different fields. Crypto, blockchain, gaming, business, web3, the list goes on; there’s always something to read. But did you know that HackerNoon has books as well?. Brought on over from gutenberg.com, these books include The Odyssey, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,...
ABC News
Former first lady Michelle Obama is going on tour for her new book
Former first lady Michelle Obama will travel across the United States this fall on a tour for her new book, "The Light We Carry." Obama announced the six-city tour Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "I'm so excited to share that I'm bringing 'The Light We Carry" book tour to a...
MSNBC
#VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week
It’s the American Library Association’s 40th official ‘Banned Books Week, so for this meeting of the #VelshiBannedBookClub, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, which just released a shocking report on the state of book banning in the U.S. This is a movement gaining traction in the U.S. and we have to try and understand why. Sept. 24, 2022.
In Her New Book, the Eternally Elegant Deeda Blair Instructs on Dining With Grace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Deeda Blair knows the power of a well-orchestrated supper. Born in Chicago, she enjoyed stints in Washington, D.C., New York City, and abroad as wife to William McCormick Blair Jr., an ambassador to both Denmark and the Philippines, throwing her first big fundraisers in the 1960s. (These days, her main cause is the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness, having launched the Deeda Blair Research Initiative for Disorders of the Brain in 2021.)
Polygon
Catherine Called Birdy does book-to-film adaptation the right way
It’s hard to find anything in pop culture that most people agree on, but at least there’s one broad statement about media that rarely starts arguments: It’s widely agreed that a book is usually better than a movie or show adapted from it, no matter how faithful or artistic the adaptation might be. What no one seems to agree on is whether it’s better for an adaptation to faithfully follow the book or chart its own course. Still, some screen interpretations of a book seem to be universally despised for what they alter. Take the most recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, which gives the novel an egregious modern update, turning Anne Elliot from a somber, sensible woman into a snippy, sarcastic one.
Books About Astrology to Better Understand the Planets, Yourself, and Others
Move over, Co–Star — we're doing a deep dive into the world of zodiacs the old-fashioned way. Whether you're looking for a new light read, or if you're simply looking to learn more about the signs, these books about astrology will teach you everything you've ever wanted to know about yourself, and others.
USA TODAY is starting a book club: Why we want to read Stephen King's 'Fairy Tale' with you
The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing it with other people. That's why USA TODAY is launching a book club.
Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama will kick off ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour in November. The post Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November appeared first on NewsOne.
Ada Limón is a poet laureate for the 21st century, exploring 'what it looks like to have America in the room'
“Ada Limón is a poet who connects.” This was how Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden introduced the 24th poet laureate of the United States. From my perspective as a poet and writing teacher, “a poet who connects” is a perfect encapsulation of who the poet laureate should be – and why I see Limón as so well suited for the role. This appointment has consistently been filled by some of the most celebrated and lasting poets of their generations – Elizabeth Bishop, William Carlos Williams, Gwendolyn Brooks and many others. According to Limón, it was reading a Bishop poem, “One Art,” at...
theodysseyonline.com
Oscar Wilde Short Biography
Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854 in the city of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. His father, William Wilde, was a famous surgeon, and his mother, Jane Algie, was a poet. However, his parents broke up, after which Oscar lost all contact with his father. Since childhood, the boy idolized his mother. It was from her that he inherited an impeccable aesthetic taste, his talent, as well as a love of literature. In the evenings, she recited to Oscar and his older brother Willie her poems.
‘Dilbert’ Comic Dropped by Nearly 80 Newspapers
Satirical office comic strip “Dilbert” has been dropped by almost 80 newspapers, its creator said this week. Scott Adams, who has been writing and illustrating the beloved cartoon since 1989, announced the brutal cut on social media. “Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” Adams tweeted, later adding that “one large chain” was responsible for the move. It appears that the cartoon has been caught up in wider changes being made by Lee Enterprises, which is said to be scaling back cartoon pages from its publications. Some have suggested that the cuts to the strip could have to do with Adams’ political views—but Adams himself has lampooned the idea. Sharing a link to an article headlined “Was Dilbert ‘Cancelled’ as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?” Adams tweeted Wednesday: “All fake news here but funny.”#Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 20, 2022 Read it at New York Daily News
