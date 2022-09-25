Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on September 28, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. In recent action on September 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood took...
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison
Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off with September 28, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
St. Edward, St. Ignatius and Cleveland Heights all move up in Division I: Week 7 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the top 16 teams stayed put in the latest cleveland.com top 25, there was some interesting movement in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings. St. Edward moved up to No. 3 in Division I after Centerville’s 21-17 loss to Springboro. Centerville dropped...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls
Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Geneva and Chagrin Falls played in a 3-1 game on September 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
Week 6 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 6 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: A junior, Alfieri rushed for three touchdowns and...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
Comments / 0