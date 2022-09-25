Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
richlandsource.com
Swanton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Swanton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Bryan in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Bryan and Swanton faced off on October 7, 2021 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Archbold earns stressful win over Metamora Evergreen
Mighty close, mighty fine, Archbold wore a victory shine after clipping Metamora Evergreen 5-4 in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Metamora Evergreen authored a promising start, taking a 2-1 advantage over Archbold at the end of the first half.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive nips New Philadelphia in taut scare
Madison Comprehensive swapped jabs before dispatching New Philadelphia 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Madison Comprehensive struck in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
richlandsource.com
Lucas announces 2022 Homecoming Court
LUCAS -- Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The Lucas Hight School Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lima Central Catholic. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
sent-trib.com
BGSU Athletics mourns the passing of Kerm Stroh
The Bowling Green State University athletics family mourns the passing of Kermit “Kerm” Stroh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Stroh, who earned an honorary doctorate from BGSU in 2002 and was named a BGSU honorary alumnus in 2003, is a 2022 inductee into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame. His transformational support continues to impact countless student-athletes, coaches and teams at the university.
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
richlandsource.com
Cathy Ann Harris
Cathy Ann Harris of Mansfield passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 60. She was born September 6, 1962, in Mansfield, Ohio. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Lex, Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
richlandsource.com
Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
