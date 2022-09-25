ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
z93country.com

Keeneland construction more than doubles capacity for Breeders’ Cup

(LEX 18) — Keeneland has a massive amount of construction going on currently in order to host the Breeders’ Cup. Crews are building five temporary structures called chalets to more than double capacity from around 20,000 to 45,000 fans. “If you come on our grounds, you can’t miss...
WKYT 27

Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal. For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.
k105.com

Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony

A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
WKYT 27

Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
WKYT 27

EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date

Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class.  Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date.  ...
Wildcats Today

Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed.  The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network.  Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which ...
WKYT 27

Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
WKYT 27

FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is moving forward on plans for a new middle school. The board voted to approve a development firm to begin ground on a new middle school expected to be built on Polo Club Boulevard. That project was put on hold after inflation caused prices to rise.
WKYT 27

Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WUKY

'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page

Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
lanereport.com

Governor appoints Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.
