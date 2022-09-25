Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
z93country.com
Keeneland construction more than doubles capacity for Breeders’ Cup
(LEX 18) — Keeneland has a massive amount of construction going on currently in order to host the Breeders’ Cup. Crews are building five temporary structures called chalets to more than double capacity from around 20,000 to 45,000 fans. “If you come on our grounds, you can’t miss...
WKYT 27
Parking restrictions on State St. to remain for entire football season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildcat fans are celebrating another weekend win and starting the season 4-0. But sometimes the excitement gets out of hand and turns criminal. For that reason, Lexington police have set parking restrictions in the State Street area that will be in place for the rest of the season.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Chris Rodriguez' return for Ole Miss: 'Chris doesn't need to come in and be our savior'
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
k105.com
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
WKYT 27
Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
WKYT 27
EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.
Wildcats Today
Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date
Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class. Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date. ...
z93country.com
Kentucky moves up one, up to no. 7 in AP College Football Poll
(LEX 18) — The Wildcats are continuing their march up the AP Top 25 College Football poll. After their 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, Kentucky has moved up to no. 7 in the poll, up one spot from last week. Georgia once again continues to hold the top spot...
Wildcats Today
Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard
One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed. The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network. Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which ...
WLTX.com
Benedict College remains unbeaten after 40-14 victory over Kentucky State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thoroughbreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third...
WKYT 27
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WKYT 27
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
WKYT 27
FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is moving forward on plans for a new middle school. The board voted to approve a development firm to begin ground on a new middle school expected to be built on Polo Club Boulevard. That project was put on hold after inflation caused prices to rise.
WKYT 27
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WUKY
'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page
Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
lanereport.com
Governor appoints Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.
