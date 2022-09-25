ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston not spotted at Saints practice, Andy Dalton gets first-team reps

The New Orleans Saints began practice without a few key starters on Wednesday in London, ahead of their international game with the Minnesota Vikings this week. And the most prominent name not in attendance during the period open to the media was their starting quarterback. Jameis Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries that have limited him in previous practices, but this is the first time he wasn’t seen participating at all.
lastwordonsports.com

Daniel Jones, Giants’ OL Present Big Opportunity for Bears’ Pass Rush

Through three games, the Chicago Bears have six sacks, tied with three other teams for the fifth-fewest in the NFL. They are one of just three teams with as many or fewer sacks to still have a winning record. The others are the undefeated Miami Dolphins and the 2-1 New York Giants whom the Bears will travel to face in Week 4.
lastwordonsports.com

Adjusting to the New Philosophy of the Green Bay Packers Offense

Since Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, winning games has fallen on his shoulders. For the longest time, it has been the Packers defense that has been the weak link of this storied franchise. But from what fans have witnessed so far in 2022, it appears things have flipped for the Packers. That was on display Sunday afternoon when the Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 in Tampa. The Green Bay Packers offense now appears to be the supporting cast to the defense.
