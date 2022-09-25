Since Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, winning games has fallen on his shoulders. For the longest time, it has been the Packers defense that has been the weak link of this storied franchise. But from what fans have witnessed so far in 2022, it appears things have flipped for the Packers. That was on display Sunday afternoon when the Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 in Tampa. The Green Bay Packers offense now appears to be the supporting cast to the defense.

