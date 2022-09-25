Read full article on original website
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
Our View: School grades are cause for optimism, though point to middle school concerns
No matter how old you are you are likely to remember the anticipation that accompanied Report Card day. For the top students, it was a day of affirmation. For struggling students, it was a day to be dreaded. For those whose performance fell between those poles, it was a mix of both.
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
