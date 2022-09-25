ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump

Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term

Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy