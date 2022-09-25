Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Company offering ghost tours of historic W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local company is offering guests a spooky opportunity to tour one of Clinton County's most famous historic homes. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, amateur ghost hunters and history buffs alike can visit the W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh, a 19th-century mansion with some serious Halloween vibes.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are reminding hunters -- and the public -- to wear blaze orange when they are out in the woods. Ike Bendavid hit the woods in Middlesex to speak with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education...
WCAX
Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
WCAX
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
WCAX
UVM student found safe
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says a missing soccer men’s soccer player has been found safe. They say Randy Montie, 23, was reported missing Tuesday. He is now with a family member.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
WCAX
Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
WCAX
Plattsburgh begins 5-week hydrant flushing project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Flushing is underway in Plattsburgh to clear out the city’s water system. Crews say hydrant flushing will happen in zones over the next five weeks. The water in Plattsburgh has been discolored and city leaders say it’s because of iron and manganese sediment. Bacteria...
newportdispatch.com
Parklet dedicated in downtown Newport
NEWPORT — The City of Newport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the new parklet by the Municipal Building on Saturday. The new space, which consists of the main pavilion and several benches, was designed to be seen as a gateway to Lake Memphremagog, as the city continues to draw from the motto “look to the lake,” moving forward.
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
mynbc5.com
Car fire sends smoke billowing into sky at Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A car engulfed in flames sent a heavy black column of smoke billowing into the sky above the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Officials say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. A viewer video shows what appears to be a black SUV burning...
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
Dartmouth
Hanover shop Traditionally Trendy to close this November
After the physical store closes, owner Rocio Menoscal will continue to sell Dartmouth merchandise and hats online. After 31 years in business, Hanover store Traditionally Trendy will close this November, according to store owner Rocio Menoscal. The store will continue to sell its merchandise — including Dartmouth clothing, jewelry and other items — on its website.
The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
