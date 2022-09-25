ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

WCAX

Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America.
BROWNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day.
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier

Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM student found safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says a missing soccer men’s soccer player has been found safe. They say Randy Montie, 23, was reported missing Tuesday. He is now with a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, September 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh begins 5-week hydrant flushing project

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Flushing is underway in Plattsburgh to clear out the city’s water system. Crews say hydrant flushing will happen in zones over the next five weeks. The water in Plattsburgh has been discolored and city leaders say it’s because of iron and manganese sediment. Bacteria...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Parklet dedicated in downtown Newport

NEWPORT — The City of Newport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the new parklet by the Municipal Building on Saturday. The new space, which consists of the main pavilion and several benches, was designed to be seen as a gateway to Lake Memphremagog, as the city continues to draw from the motto “look to the lake,” moving forward.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
Dartmouth

Hanover shop Traditionally Trendy to close this November

After the physical store closes, owner Rocio Menoscal will continue to sell Dartmouth merchandise and hats online. After 31 years in business, Hanover store Traditionally Trendy will close this November, according to store owner Rocio Menoscal. The store will continue to sell its merchandise — including Dartmouth clothing, jewelry and other items — on its website.
HANOVER, NH
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT

