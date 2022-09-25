‘It is surreal’: Canada’s Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands

Read full article on original website
'Rubble floating all over the place': Fiona sweeps away homes, knocks off power in eastern Canada
Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'
The Canadian Hurricane Centre called Hurricane Fiona a "historic storm for eastern Canada" and a "potential landmark weather event."
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
Hurricane Fiona to make historic landfall in Canada
Hurricane Fiona moving up the Atlantic coast on September 22, 2022. NOAAFiona was a powerful Category 3 storm north of Bermuda as of this morning.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
BBC
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but meteorologists cautioned that it still could have hurricane-strength winds and would bring drenching rains and huge waves.More than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages by around midnight, officials said.The fast-moving Fiona was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday, with its power down from...
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
HuffPost
Fiona Knocks Out Power And Sweeps Away Homes With Hurricane-Strength Winds In Canada
TORONTO (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
KTVZ
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
TORONTO (CTV Network) — An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona. Both destinations for photographers, the Teacup Rock and the Shubenacadie Tree are being mourned by residents and tourists alike as...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history. Fiona, which started the day as Category 4 storm but weakened to Category 2 strength late Friday, was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday. The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona should reach the area as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.” “This is is definitely going to be one of, if not the most powerful, tropical cyclones to affect our part of the country,” said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. “It’s going to be definitely as severe and as bad as any I’ve seen.”
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Efforts to restore power in Cuba are underway after Hurricane Ian triggered an island-wide blackout
Crews in Cuba are working to restore power for millions Wednesday after Hurricane Ian battered the western region with high winds and dangerous storm surge, causing an island-wide blackout.
Typhoon Noru weakens over Vietnam, dumps rain in Thailand
Typhoon Noru has weakened into a tropical storm over central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards with strong winds and putting Thailand on alert for more floods and downpours
