BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been an unsettled start to the week with more showers likely into Tuesday and Wednesday. An area of low pressure will slowly spin to our north and east as we head through mid week, providing clouds and a few showers over the next couple of days. We’ll begin with some breaks of sun on Tuesday morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with scattered showers expected into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO