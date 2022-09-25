ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

WCAX

UVM gets $5.75M to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is getting $5.75 million in grant money to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs on campus. The dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr. Noma Anderson, says those should be ready for students to use early next year. It’s been...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What does it take to become a pilot? We found out

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this month, Channel 3 brought you a story about the nationwide pilot shortage. Data shows it would take roughly 60,000 new pilots to eliminate it. While it would seem like people aren’t interested in learning how to fly, more people than ever are taking...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Kidney Association held its annual walk at Oakledge Park in Burlington on Sunday. The Vermont Kidney Association is an organization that helps Vermont residents with kidney disease by providing education, patient and family support, and payment help. With their walk, they hope to be able to spread awareness and gain community support to continue their work.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Commemorating the birthday of Alexander Twilight

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont made their way to the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. “We’re celebrating the 227th birthday of Alexander Twilight,” said Carmen Jackson. the board of trustees president for the Old...
BROWNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

YCQM Sept. 25, 2022

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day.
BROWNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Investing tips for a turbulent economy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Markets around the world rebounded Tuesday after days of grim economic news and rising interest rates sent the market tumbling. The stock market nose-dived last week followed the interest rate hike of another three quarters of a percent, a 14-year high. Inflation is still around 8% and more Americans have filed for jobless benefits.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Essex crossing guard shortage raises safety concerns

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Walking to school is safer and easier thanks to crossing guards, but not every route has someone to help kids across the street. The Essex Westford School District needs four guards. Officials say they’ve also exhausted their list of part-time subs who have been working full time to get the job done.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Morning weather webcast

After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out as federal funding is exhausted, Vermont state officials now say they believe an estimated $20 million more in federal funding is available to extend the benefits for some of the lowest income Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been an unsettled start to the week with more showers likely into Tuesday and Wednesday. An area of low pressure will slowly spin to our north and east as we head through mid week, providing clouds and a few showers over the next couple of days. We’ll begin with some breaks of sun on Tuesday morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with scattered showers expected into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
BURLINGTON, VT

