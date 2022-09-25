Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
clemsontigers.com
Swanson Makes Eighth Hole in One in Clemson History
Clemson, SC—Sophomore Andrew Swanson became the eighth player in Clemson men’s golf history to record a hole-in-one to highlight play for the Tigers during the second round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan. Clemson stands in 10th place as...
clemsontigers.com
McFadden, Uiagalelei Earn ACC Weekly Awards
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Quarterback of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s thrilling 51-45 double-overtime win against No. 21/16 Wake Forest on Saturday.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson in Sixth Place After First Round of Folds of Honor Collegiate
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kian Rose shot a one-under-par 71 to lead Clemson to a sixth-place team standing after the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Tigers had a team score of six-over-par 294 in the opening round on the par 72 American Dunes Course that was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened just last year.
clemsontigers.com
📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Dawson Powers (Clemson Athletics) and David Platt (Clemson Athletics).
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Concludes Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team fought hard but came up short Sunday as they wrapped up the Clemson Invitational. Maxwell Smith and Matt Pitts kicked off the day for the Tigers as the sole doubles team playing for Clemson. In a down to the wire match, University of North Florida’s Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan narrowly beat Smith and Pitts 7-6.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to No. 7 Florida State Sunday Afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite holding the Seminoles to a season low in possession, the No. 14 Clemson women’s soccer team (5-3-2) fell to No. 7 Florida State (7-0-2) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Tigers were unable to record a goal in the first...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to Wake Forest on Sunday
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-5, 0-2 ACC) fell to Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) in three sets on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The Tigers were led by juniors Cate Long and Camryn Hannah, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wake Forest strung together early...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson to Host ESPN’s College GameDay
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Heads to Michigan for the First Time
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will play its first golf tournament in the state of Michigan September 26-28 when Jordan Byrd’s team competes in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club. The tournament will feature 18 teams that span the width of the United States....
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Finish Eighth at Schooner Fall Classic
Norman, Okla. – Clemson turned in four rounds of par or better on Wednesday afternoon to finish eighth at the 2022 Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,112-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. The Tigers finished the three-round tournament at +3, including a -2 final round. Savannah Grewal...
