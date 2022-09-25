CLEMSON, S.C. — Kian Rose shot a one-under-par 71 to lead Clemson to a sixth-place team standing after the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Tigers had a team score of six-over-par 294 in the opening round on the par 72 American Dunes Course that was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened just last year.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO