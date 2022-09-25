ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Swanson Makes Eighth Hole in One in Clemson History

Clemson, SC—Sophomore Andrew Swanson became the eighth player in Clemson men’s golf history to record a hole-in-one to highlight play for the Tigers during the second round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan. Clemson stands in 10th place as...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

McFadden, Uiagalelei Earn ACC Weekly Awards

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Quarterback of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s thrilling 51-45 double-overtime win against No. 21/16 Wake Forest on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson in Sixth Place After First Round of Folds of Honor Collegiate

CLEMSON, S.C. — Kian Rose shot a one-under-par 71 to lead Clemson to a sixth-place team standing after the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Tigers had a team score of six-over-par 294 in the opening round on the par 72 American Dunes Course that was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened just last year.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Concludes Clemson Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team fought hard but came up short Sunday as they wrapped up the Clemson Invitational. Maxwell Smith and Matt Pitts kicked off the day for the Tigers as the sole doubles team playing for Clemson. In a down to the wire match, University of North Florida’s Jonas Hartenstein and PJ Kotan narrowly beat Smith and Pitts 7-6.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to No. 7 Florida State Sunday Afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite holding the Seminoles to a season low in possession, the No. 14 Clemson women’s soccer team (5-3-2) fell to No. 7 Florida State (7-0-2) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Tigers were unable to record a goal in the first...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to Wake Forest on Sunday

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (9-5, 0-2 ACC) fell to Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) in three sets on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The Tigers were led by juniors Cate Long and Camryn Hannah, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Wake Forest strung together early...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson to Host ESPN’s College GameDay

CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Heads to Michigan for the First Time

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will play its first golf tournament in the state of Michigan September 26-28 when Jordan Byrd’s team competes in the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club. The tournament will feature 18 teams that span the width of the United States....
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Finish Eighth at Schooner Fall Classic

Norman, Okla. – Clemson turned in four rounds of par or better on Wednesday afternoon to finish eighth at the 2022 Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,112-yard Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla. The Tigers finished the three-round tournament at +3, including a -2 final round. Savannah Grewal...
NORMAN, OK

