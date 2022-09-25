Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska basketball prioritizes defense at start of Fred Hoiberg's fourth season
LINCOLN – Fred Hoiberg built his reputation on a pretty jump shot and prettier play calls. Entering his fourth season at Nebraska, Hoiberg is counting on his Huskers to excel at the ugly. Defense. Rebounds. Loose balls. According to Hoiberg’s players, that’s where Nebraska’s success begins in 2022....
HuskerExtra.com
Trev Alberts announces Indiana sellout, expects "new faces" to play
LINCOLN - It won’t win Nebraska football any games, but Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts likes the feel he gets at the Husker training table when players are eating there. "I go down there on purpose to just look and watch the body language, see the players," Alberts said...
HuskerExtra.com
Huskers 'heartbroken' for Haiby, but injury sparks heightened motivation
Amy Williams heads into her sixth season with a Nebraska women's basketball roster flush with returning faces. After a "great" first practice Monday, Williams expressed clear excitement about the team's potential Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska went 24-9 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament, which was a big step...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska simplifies playcalling to speed up defensive readiness ahead of Indiana game
That’s how Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph described the final two-thirds of the Husker season, which begins Saturday night with a game against Indiana. NU stands 1-3 Nebraska took off three days –Thursday, Friday and Saturday – in an effort to give the players a physical and mental break. Defensive lineman Colton Feist, for example, played a four-man golf scramble at Iron Horse. He watched some college football, too. Safety Marques Buford went back home to Dallas to watch his younger brother’s football game. Joseph and many of the coaches went recruiting – Joseph to Louisiana, where he joked he ran into plenty of family and friends who had answers – and wanted jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Brody Belt enjoys tribute from former teammate Adrian Martinez
On Saturday night against Oklahoma, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez – playing now for Kansas State - bowed after a touchdown, a nod to his former teammate, NU wide receiver Brody Belt. Belt said he enjoyed watching Martinez play, who he still considers a good friend. “Adrian played super...
HuskerExtra.com
Red Report: Huskers implement bye week changes, hit reset button on season
After a four-week stretch that included an international trip, two coach firings and three losses, the Nebraska football team needed a break. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave them just that. While NU's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail, players had Thursday through Saturday off from team activities before the...
HuskerExtra.com
Heat check: What coaches have said about Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy
Two weeks after Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ search for their next head coach is no closer to completion. However, many potential options from across the country spoke out on Nebraska’s job opening since then, with most denying interest. Here’s how some of...
Comments / 0