Mercer County, WV

WVNT-TV

Princeton Health and Fitness celebrates 25th anniversary

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The Princeton Health and Fitness Center is celebrating its 25-year anniversary!. Chris Worley, the executive director at the fitness center says he’s been a part of the facility since the 1990s. He said the time went by fast ever since he started working there in 1998...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Fruits of Labor Café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many restaurants, their focus is on providing good customer service and offering delicious food. But for Fruits of Labor, their main goal is to help people overcome their darkest struggles. Fruits of Labor opened its fourth café location on Neville St. in downtown Beckley...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSOM makes “Great Colleges to Work For” Honor Roll

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was recognized nationally as one of the top colleges to work for. WVSOM made the honor roll on the “Great Colleges to Work For” list for the 9th time in school history, as one of the top institutions for medical professionals to work in the entire country.
LEWISBURG, WV

