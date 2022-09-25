LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was recognized nationally as one of the top colleges to work for. WVSOM made the honor roll on the “Great Colleges to Work For” list for the 9th time in school history, as one of the top institutions for medical professionals to work in the entire country.

