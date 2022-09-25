2 men shot in Brooklyn, police investigating

NYPD investigating double shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn .

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant .

Police say the men, both in their 40s, were shot near Van Buren Street and Lafayette Avenue.

One man was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the gun violence.