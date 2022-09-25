Read full article on original website
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
WBTV
Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts
Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated: 6 hours ago.
qcitymetro.com
Public relations professional Denada Jackson leaves city government for private-sector job
After seven years with the city of Charlotte, public relations specialist Denada Jackson is moving on, taking a new role as senior advisor at NP Strategy, a public relations firm based in Columbia. Jackson is a Charlotte native, HBCU graduate and is active in the community. She holds a journalism...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte and Piedmont regions are not immune from potential flooding Ian could bring later this week. Mecklenburg County is checking out flood-prone areas ahead of the storm. John Wendel, the Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said, “anytime you have a tropical system...
WBTV
Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Curtis Drafton and his nonprofit, US Veterans Hall of Fame, have been assisting with rescue and relief efforts for years. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated:...
WBTV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian nears Fla. landfall; Charlotte organization ready to help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Ian sets its mark on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a local veteran and his non-profit are standing by to help. Curtis Drafton and the US Veterans Hall of Fame are no strangers to helping hurricane victims. His first trip to a storm-ravaged area was 2005 after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
WBTV
Charlotte is one step closer to a new transportation center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city is a step closer to creating a new transportation center. The Charlotte City Council heard an update from the Charlotte Area Transit System Monday night. CATS said the likely expensive and lengthy project would replace the current transportation center in Uptown and include a...
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
mytjnow.com
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history
Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
WBTV
West Charlotte water main break causing delays
CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and the Pink Cupcake Walk will take place on Oct. 8, all at Truist Field.
Company behind popular South End brewery buys $7.3M of land in North End
CHARLOTTE — The company behind a popular South End brewery, cafe and taphouse has bought property in North End, according to Mark Middlesworth, the owner of event and production company Extravaganza. The Charlotte Observer first reported the sale along North Tryon Street. The Durban Group, which is behind The...
WBTV
“He had a spirit like no other”: Remembering Diego Hernandez
Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. Updated: 6 hours ago. CBRE said in the announcement that...
WBTV
Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground to storm evacuees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Accommodations will be available as long as possible with severe weather in the forecast for southeastern states. Evacuees will also have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
Charlotte City Council member works to bring pro tennis tournament to town
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham recently spent time at the U.S. Open in New York and earlier met with the sport’s top executive as part of a campaign to serve up a pro tennis tournament in the Queen City. Graham, a Democrat, attended Johnson C....
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
WBTV
City leaders start process to rename bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are starting the process of renaming a bridge for a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her. The Charlotte City Council passed...
