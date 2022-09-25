ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts

Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte and Piedmont regions are not immune from potential flooding Ian could bring later this week. Mecklenburg County is checking out flood-prone areas ahead of the storm. John Wendel, the Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said, “anytime you have a tropical system...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches

Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Curtis Drafton and his nonprofit, US Veterans Hall of Fame, have been assisting with rescue and relief efforts for years. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County

CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup
WBTV

Hurricane Ian nears Fla. landfall; Charlotte organization ready to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Hurricane Ian sets its mark on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a local veteran and his non-profit are standing by to help. Curtis Drafton and the US Veterans Hall of Fame are no strangers to helping hurricane victims. His first trip to a storm-ravaged area was 2005 after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte is one step closer to a new transportation center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city is a step closer to creating a new transportation center. The Charlotte City Council heard an update from the Charlotte Area Transit System Monday night. CATS said the likely expensive and lengthy project would replace the current transportation center in Uptown and include a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history

Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBTV

West Charlotte water main break causing delays

CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and the Pink Cupcake Walk will take place on Oct. 8, all at Truist Field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

“He had a spirit like no other”: Remembering Diego Hernandez

Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. Updated: 6 hours ago. CBRE said in the announcement that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground to storm evacuees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Accommodations will be available as long as possible with severe weather in the forecast for southeastern states. Evacuees will also have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy