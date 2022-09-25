Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
WJLA
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A damaged, leaking gas line in Montgomery County, Md. prompted an evacuation and road closures on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m., the leak was controlled but area roads remain closed. The incident happened in a North Bethesda construction excavation area on Pike & Rose...
bethesdamagazine.com
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring reopens after closure due to death investigation
This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened. A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The department posted...
WJLA
No injuries after cars crash into grassy median on I-95 in Prince George's County
NORTH LAUREL, Md. (7News) — One lane of I-95 northbound in Prince George's County is closed Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, according to MDOT. The collision happened at around 5:48 a.m. 7News' Britt Waters reports two cars crashed into the wooded area of the median on Brooklyn Bridge...
wfmd.com
No Injuries From A Fire In Middletown Tuesday Afternoon
The blaze was located in an attic. Middletown, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a fire Tuesday afternoon in Middletown. The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services’ Division says units were dispatched shortly after 2:00 PM to the Elmcrest Apartments at 201 West Main Street. A citizen reported...
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
clayconews.com
Driver Shot During Alleged Road Rage Incident on MD-295 in Prince George's County, Maryland
OXON HILL, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that the investigation into an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Prince George’s County continues. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is...
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
WJLA
SEE IT: Crews scramble to extinguish large brush fire in Anacostia Park in SE DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large brush fire broke out in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. Tuesday, sending D.C. Fire & EMS scrambling to extinguish the flames. D.C. Fire & EMS said they are using fireboats to provide a water supply to firefighters. The fire was just south of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
WJLA
Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Assault With Blunt Object, Robbery In Montgomery County
More than a month after an assault and robbery in Maryland, police in Montgomery County released surveillance photos on Tuesday, Sept. 27 of a wanted man who allegedly cold-cocked his victim and stole a cellphone. Detectives from the department's 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying...
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
