Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
Woman arrested for domestic assault
GREENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested in Logan County Sunday in relation to domestic case. Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to the Greenville area of Logan County regarding an altercation between a male and female.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12:00 p.m.: We are learning new information about a deadly crash in Prestonsburg. The Floyd County Deputy Coroner told WYMT the man who died in the car crash was James Medlock, 79. Officials said he is from Prestonsburg. The coroner’s office pronounced Medlock dead...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
Ironton Tribune
Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive
PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
1 injured in Kanawha County crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opening statements in trial of Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush begin
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Opening statements in the trial of a Charleston man accused of killing a man in Pomeroy have begun. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
WKYT 27
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
q95fm.net
One Person Confirmed Dead After Shooting in Greenup County
According to the Kentucky State Police, Emergency crews this morning were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley. It has been confirmed one person was killed in the shooting but no further details have been released at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston police set safety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting a checkpoint for drivers this week. According to the CPD, the checkpoint is being conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Route 21 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
wymt.com
Former Lawrence County Attorney and wife sentenced to federal prison
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy M. Hogan were sentenced to federal prison terms for wire fraud and federal program theft. The pair pleaded guilty to the charges in March. Michael was sentenced to 42 months, or around three and a...
Comments / 0