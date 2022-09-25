ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

wymt.com

Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Woman arrested for domestic assault

GREENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested in Logan County Sunday in relation to domestic case. Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to the Greenville area of Logan County regarding an altercation between a male and female.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12:00 p.m.: We are learning new information about a deadly crash in Prestonsburg. The Floyd County Deputy Coroner told WYMT the man who died in the car crash was James Medlock, 79. Officials said he is from Prestonsburg. The coroner’s office pronounced Medlock dead...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive

PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Charleston police set safety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting a checkpoint for drivers this week. According to the CPD, the checkpoint is being conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Route 21 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm.  Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver.  Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

