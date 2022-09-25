The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO