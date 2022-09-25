ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2-4-7: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy