Purdue football narrowly escapes with win

By VAL ELLIS Asst. Sports Editor
 3 days ago
Redshirt freshman Marcus Mbow lifts up sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones celebrate after Jones catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter on Saturday. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

Purdue led Florida Atlantic University by 2 points as the Owls began a potential game-winning drive with two minutes left. Junior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg saved the Boilermakers, forcing a Florida Atlantic fumble to take away the Owls’ chance at a game-winning drive.

Purdue (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) beat Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) 28-26 in Saturday night’s homecoming game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Junior safety Sanoussi Kane recovered the fumble from the ensuing fight for possession. This sealed the game for the Boilermakers, making it the first in which both teams had chances to win in the last minute that Purdue has won this season.

“It's almost like a sense of (freshness) now,” Kane said after the game. “Now that we've gotten to a two-minute situation where we came out victorious, … (I) think it felt great for the defense in general, and it's just going to give us more confidence going into Big Ten play.”

The Boilermakers entered the game with a lengthy injury list, missing sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, senior running back King Doerue, senior wide receiver Broc Thompson, fifth-year defensive back Reese Taylor, junior offensive tackle Cam Craig and senior linebacker Jalen Graham.

With O’Connell out, sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton took over the starting role for the day. In just his second career start, Burton completed 21 of his 29 passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

“For somebody who hadn't played in a while, he really hung in there,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He made some plays with his feet and a couple of really nice throws. A couple of times, he maybe missed a few things, but you know what, that's part of it.”

Brohm did not disclose how long O’Connell will be out, saying he could be back “next week” or “a couple weeks,” and that they’d “play it by ear.” He also did not say what O’Connell’s injury was or how it occured.

The one interception with six minutes left in the third quarter blemished what was an otherwise efficient performance for Burton who, until then, had a completion percentage over 70.

Burton’s turnover ended a seven-play drive that had taken Purdue to the opponent’s 30-yard line. The Owls capitalized, driving 62 yards to score a touchdown and cut Purdue’s lead to just 1 point, 21-20.

The Boilermakers never lost the lead in the second half despite it teetering on the brink of collapse at several points.

The Boilers missed an opportunity to extend their lead by 3 after fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran missed a 47-yard field goal.

The Owls had a would-be touchdown negated due to a penalty with around 12 minutes left in the game. Shortly after, fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson intercepted the ball. The Purdue offense capitalized and drove down the field to score what became the game-winning touchdown.

FAU had the opportunity to tie the game with a 2-point conversion with five minutes left in the game, but failed.

Despite the Boilers holding the lead all of the second half, the game was close throughout its entirety as neither team gained more than a one possession lead. Purdue scored first and ended the first half with a 1-point lead, but between the two points the Boilermakers fell behind due to an inability to score.

Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones scored the Boilers’ two first-half touchdowns, one around five minutes into the game and the other 18 seconds before the end of the half.

“Charlie’s also my roommate, so he's been nagging at me pretty much the last couple of days to get him the ball,” Burton said. “So I knew I had to get it to him early.”

In between Jones’ two scores, the Owls took a 6-point lead less than two minutes before the end of the first half.

The loss of the lead and Purdue’s stagnation in scoring caused the fans in Ross-Ade Stadium to demonstrate their displeasure at the state of the game, directing their boos and yells at just about anyone they could point to as the reason for the deficit.

A more pleasant surprise to fans was the effective running game, especially with Purdue’s top running back out with an injury.

Junior running back Dylan Downing stepped up in Doerue’s absence, running for 113 yards in 15 carries, the first time a Purdue running back has had more than 100 yards in one game since Zander Horvath did so in 2020. Downing credited the offensive line for his performance.

“I wasn't getting touched until like four yards down the field,” Downing said. “(The offensive line) was getting off (the line) and they were getting push. It was kind of easy to see a hole because (they were) really big because (the offensive line was) doing work.”

Freshman running back Devin Mockobee tied for the team’s most receiving yards, not rushing yards, in which he was second. Mockobee had four catches for 59 yards, a skill that hasn’t shown until now, Brohm said.

“We're really proud of Devin because his strength is not catching the ball,” Brohm said, slightly chuckling. “He hasn't shown that yet … That's not his strength, but he showed it today. So that's something he can continue to build on because if he can give us both those aspects that makes him really dangerous. We're definitely proud of that because we have not seen that (until) this point.”

Purdue travels to Minnesota next week to begin playing the full conference schedule. The game is set to begin at noon and will air on ESPN.

