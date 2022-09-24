ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Analysis: Tigers shut out New Mexico for third-straight win

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
LSU delivered another impressive performance in its last tuneup before it enters the meat of its SEC schedule in Week 4. The Tigers blanked the New Mexico Lobos in a 38-0 win as they move to 3-1 on the season.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team has now won three-straight games since dropping its season opener against FSU in New Orleans.

It was about as dominant a performance as you’ll see at this level of football. Though the final tally on the scoreboard wasn’t anything spectacular, LSU outgained the Lobos by a stunning 633-88 margin, entirely controlling the game on both sides of the ball.

The offense looked sharp once again, and it was another efficient performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 24 of 29 passes for 278 yards. He didn’t find the end zone through the air or on the ground, but he is still yet to throw an interception this season.

Early in the third quarter, Daniels exited the game and entered the medical tent with an apparent injury. He left the tent and grabbed a helmet, seemingly being cleared to return, but the game was already out of hand and the coaches would hold him out as a precaution.

In his place, Garrett Nussmeier looked much better than he did in his previous action against Southern in Week 2. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 135 yards and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., who finished with three catches for 76 yards.

With Kayshon Boutte out, Malik Nabers unsurprisingly also played a big role in the passing game, leading the team with 65 yards on six catches. Kelly also said the team wanted to work on getting the ball in Jack Bech’s hands, and the result was a seven-target, six-catch night in which he totaled 43 yards.

Jaray Jenkins (five catches, 57 yards), Kyren Lacy (four catches, 41 yards) and freshman tight end Mason Taylor (four catches, 34 yards) all made impacts, as well.

The ground game was dominant once again. In total, the Tigers managed 219 yards headlined by Noah Cain, who led the team in both yards and carries with 94 on 11 attempts. He found the end zone twice, including a 49-yard touchdown. Daniels contributed as well with nine attempts for 37 yards.

John Emery Jr. saw an increased role in his second game back from suspension, leading the running back room in carries with nine for 45 yards. Armoni Goodwin got the start and had just 24 yards on eight carries, though he also scored twice.

I could be even more effusive in my praise of LSU’s offense, but the defense deserves just as much credit for holding New Mexico to double-digit yardage. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins continues to demonstrate his versatility, leading the team in tackles with eight.

Greg Brooks Jr., West Weeks, Ali Gaye and Saivion Jones all notched a sack, as well.

This wasn’t a very good New Mexico team, but it’s never easy to shut out an opponent in college football. That should give the Tigers a ton of confidence as they prepare for their first true road game of the year against an Auburn team that survived a wild overtime game against Missouri on Saturday.

Comments / 1

